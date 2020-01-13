Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar to meet with Stormont representatives

Boris Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will travel to Belfast today to meet with the newly restored Northern Ireland Assembly.

Stormont convened on Saturday for the first time in three years, after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein struck a renewed power sharing deal.

The assembly broke down in 2017, after the DUP and Sinn Fein clashed over several policy areas, including a green energy scheme.

The row was resolved on Saturday as the two major parties agreed to draft proposals from the British and Irish governments to get the assembly members back to work.

Johnson and Varadkar wil meet with DUP first minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill during their visit.

Johnson said: “I look forward to meeting with the new executive and hearing about their plans for the future – including driving forward much needed reforms to public services and resolving the current health strike.

“The next decade will be an incredible time of opportunity for Northern Ireland and the whole of the United Kingdom as we come together to unleash thepotential of our four nations.”