Bored Ape Yacht Club warns against minting NFTs after phishing attempt

Bored Apes for sale on NFT marketplace Opensea.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, the largest NFT project by market capitalisation, has confirmed its Discord channel was compromised by a hacker.

An attacker reportedly infiltrated Yuga Labs’ Discord channel which hosts members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Kennel Club collections.

“Do not mint anything from any Discord right now. A webhook in our Discord was briefly compromised,” The Bored Ape Yacht Club confirmed on Twitter, reminding its members that the project is not planning any stealth mints or airdrops for April Fools day.

STAY SAFE. Do not mint anything from any Discord right now. A webhook in our Discord was briefly compromised. We caught it immediately but please know: we are not doing any April Fools stealth mints / airdrops etc. Other Discords are also being attacked right now. — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) April 1, 2022

The hacker posted a phishing link masquerading as a stealth NFT mint into the Mutant Ape Kennel Club channel. An NFT from the Mutant Ape Yacht Club collection was stolen during the phishing attack according to blockchain security company Peckshield.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs have exploded in popularity with celebrities including Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton and Post Malone picking up the garish cartoon collectibles. The collection currently has a floor price of 109 ETH (£286,000) on Opensea, the world’s biggest NFT marketplace.

The attack shines a spotlight on security risks when it comes to trading and holding NFTs. Opensea users lost an estimated $1.7m of assets in a February phishing attack. Mistakes are also common with multiple traders listing Bored Ape NFTs at a value far below their market price.

Ape Coin, which was launched by Yuga Labs last month, has climbed 2.7 per cent today after falling to lows of $12.29 after the incident.

