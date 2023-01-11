Boohoo: Tears as online retailer prepares major jobs cull at London Soho office

Boohoo owns brands including Oasis, Karen Millen, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Coast and Burton.

Online fast-fashion retailer Boohoo is preparing to slash over 100 jobs in its London Soho office as it continues to integrate a recent spate of big brand acquisitions.

The majority of roles at risk of being cut are believed to be among Boohoo’s e-commerce, buying and design teams,; although the exact number of redundancies is still under consultation.

The retail giant acquired Debenhams for £55m in January 2021. A month later it bought Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis from Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group for £25.2m.

Boohoo denied that Arcadia brands Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis were being merged under the Debenhams umbrella, along with Oasis, Karen Millen, and Coast.

A spokesperson for the company said the “difficult” decision was taken “to ensure long term, sustainable growth of our brands”.

They added: “As a British retailer, we are proud to have secured the future of some of our industry’s most recognised brands, strategically accelerating our ambition to be a leader, not just in fashion ecommerce, but in new categories including beauty, sport and homeware.”