Boohoo inquiry calls for former Leicester factory workers to give evidence

The inquiry into poor working conditions at factories used by Boohoo suppliers in Leicester has called for current and former employees to give evidence.

Alison Levitt QC, who is leading the inquiry, urged members of the public to give evidence on working conditions in factories in Leicester, what Boohoo knew about the conditions and suggestions for improvements in future.

The inquiry is keen to hear from current and former factory workers, Boohoo employees, and factory inspectors.

Local community groups, NGOs, politicians and journalists with relevant experience have also been asked to contribute.

A secure and confidential website has been set up to collect the information, with a deadline of 26 August. The report on Boohoo will be published by 15 September.

The e-commerce retailer launched an independent review of its UK supply chain following allegations of poor conditions and underpayment of workers at the Jaswal Fashions factory in Leicester.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) wrote to Boohoo last month accusing it of being aware of issues in Leicester clothing factories at least two years ago.

Co-founder and then-chief executive Carol Kane appeared in front of the committee of MPs in 2018 over links Boohoo “may have to illegally low pay in Leicester garment factories”, the letter said.

EAC chairman Philip Dunne said: “It is incredible that over a year since the committee highlighted illegal working practices in its supply chain, Boohoo has publicly denied any knowledge of what has been happening for years.”

“It is shameful that it took a pandemic and the ensuing outrage about working practices in their supply chain for Boohoo finally to be taken to task for turning a blind eye,” Dunne added.