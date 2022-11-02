Bonfire Night snacks to make at home and take out with you

There’s more to Bonfire Night than saying “ooh” and “aah” and looking at the sky. It’s also an excuse to turn old pumpkins from Halloween into food and experiment in the kitchen to create treats to keep you entertained – and warm – while you wait for the explosions in the sky.

Here are four recipes to try at home this weekend.

Spiced chilli popcorn

Why not pimp up your popcorn. Buy decent popcorn kernels – we like Joe and Seph’s – and mix chilli flakes, black pepper and mixed spice in a bowl. Sprinkle across a baking tray alongside the popped corn and bake for 5-7 minutes in the oven on a medium heat.

A properly filling toastie

Pop the finished product in a paper bag for something warm while you watch the fizzes and bangs. To make the toastie, get decent brown bread, then cook up spaghetti bolognese (bear with us) and get lashes of it firmly stashed in-between two slices of bread. You’ll want to go easy on the sauce so it’s mainly mince. Thank us later.

Toffee Apples

The classic Halloween snack is all too easily, and by that we mean lazily, bought at the supermarket. But there isn’t much that’s easier to make at home than a toffee apple. Make the caramel in a saucepan, dunk in the apple, puncture it with a skewer and let it cool. Add pistachio nut pieces, hundreds and thousands, and even marshmallow pieces to the hot toffee before it solidifies for an unusual spin on the classic.

Pumpkin cookies

Use leftover pumpkin to create a savoury biscuit to be eaten warm or cold. Blot pumpkin to decrease water content (it’s nearly all water) then mix into your classic cookie dough recipe, and leave out on a cooling rack overnight to firm them up properly. It’ll be a savoury-sweet wonder to behold.