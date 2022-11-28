Bob Dylan apologises for using machine to ‘hand-sign’ new £495 book

Bob Dylan says sorry for book signing faux pas (Photo by Getty Images)

Bob Dylan has issued a public apology after using a machine to “hand-sign” limited-edition copies of his new book, Philosophy Of Modern Song.

In a rare statement, the 81-year-old music legend said it was an “error in judgement” to use a machine, blaming pandemic complications and vertigo for his decision making.

“So, during the pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and the vertigo didn’t help. With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an auto-pen was suggested to me, along with the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary worlds,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Around 900 limited edition versions of Philosophy Of Modern Song were released at the start of this month, costing $599 (£495) each.

However, when fans shared images online of the book and the ‘handwritten signature’, question marks were raised over the similarity.

Are you serious???? DONT BUY THESE same signature same location identical 3 different books. These books are NOT hand signed This is fraud pic.twitter.com/gFv3YAFQcn — A Mississippi Phone Booth (@fivechimneys) November 19, 2022

Dylan, who is best known for hit songs like Blowin’ In The Wind and Like a Rolling Stone, said he was working with publisher Simon & Schuster and gallery partners to rectify the situation, signing with the “deepest regrets”.