Boardroom Uncovered: How work from home policies have changed business

The move to working from home (WFH) and hybrid office policies post-pandemic are having an impact on where Pret A Manger is considering opening new stores, its UK boss has said.

Speaking to Jon Robinson on this episode of City AM’s Boardroom Uncovered podcast, Clare Clough said the business is having to adjust to the changes in working patterns and locations.

She said the result will be the brand looking to launch stores “where people live as much as areas where people work, especially in London”.

