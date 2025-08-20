Boardroom Uncovered: Can we trust the reviews on Trustpilot?

Since Trustpilot was founded in 2007 by Peter Holten Mühlmann, the company has set about becoming a household name and, for many, a go-to destination to find out more about what others think of particular companies and experiences. Now, Trustpilot’s CEO has insisted that the reviews site “isn’t perfect” but wants to be “the universal symbol of trust”.

Speaking to City AM’s UK editor, Jon Robinson, on the latest episode of City AM’s Boardroom Uncovered, Adrian Blair defended the FTSE 250 business when asked whether Trustpilot could actually be trusted itself.

