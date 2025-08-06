Boardroom Uncovered: Can Bupa and NHS save the UK healthcare sector?

The CEO of Bupa has rejected calls for the NHS to move to an insurance model and said that while it needs “fine-tuning”, its “soul will remain” intact.

Speaking to City AM’s UK Editor, Jon Robinson, on this episode of City AM’s Boardroom Uncovered, Carlos Jaureguizar said the NHS changing to an insurance model would be “too disruptive”.

His comments follow those of former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has joined calls for a major overhaul of the NHS, proposing a universal social insurance-based model.

