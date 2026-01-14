Big Tech steps up energy hiring as grid creaks under AI pressure

Energy-related hiring at tech firms rose 34 per cent year on year in 2024

Big Tech is increasingly recruiting energy specialists as access to electricity becomes a central constraint on the expansion of AI infrastructure.

Energy-related hiring at tech firms rose 34 per cent year on year in 2024, according to Workforce.ai data, and has remained around 30 per cent above pre-2022 levels.

The increase reflects growing demand for expertise in power procurement, grid connections and energy markets as data centre capacity expands.

The International Energy Agency estimates that data centres accounted for around 1.5 per cent of electricity consumption in 2024, following a 12 per cent rise over the past five years.

And demand is only set to increase further, as AI workloads scale at unprecedented speed.

Recruiters have said the focus has shifted away from sustainability roles towards operational energy functions.

“Energy strategy, power purchase agreements and grid interface skills are now among the most in-demand profiles”, said Daniel Smart, group chief executive of The Green Recruitment Company.

“These are capabilities traditionally found in utilities and infrastructure companies”.

Tech firms want energy expertise

Amazon has made more than 600 energy-related hires since 2022, including roles within its AWS cloud division, recent data has found.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has added more than 570, bringing in specialists with experience in energy markets and utility regulation.

Google has also expanded its energy team, with over 300 hires since 2022.

Recent additions have included Eric Schubert, previously at BP, who joined as an energy regulatory affairs adviser, and Duke University researcher Tyler Norris, hired to lead energy market innovation.

Alongside direct hiring, tech companies have pursued acquisitions and partnerships linked more broadly to power infrastructure.

Alphabet is set to acquire data centre developer Intersect in a $4.75bn cash deal, including the assumption of debt.

Contractors remain heavily used for construction, land acquisition and project management roles during the build-out phase, according to recruiters, while permanent hiring has focused on long-term energy strategy and market access.

Grid creaks under pressure

Energy access is emerging as a policy issue as well as a commercial one.

Across the pond, Donald Trump said this week that large tech companies would be required to fund their own energy needs to ensure data centres do not push up household electricity bills.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said the firm would not seek electricity discounts and would pay full property taxes in communities hosting data centres, adding that energy infrastructure must be built “in a way that strengthens, rather than strains, local communities”.

In the UK and globally, grid capacity has become a growing concern. The IEA estimates global investment in electricity generation has risen to around $1 trillion a year, while spending on transmission grids has lagged at roughly $400bn.

Industry groups have warned that slow grid updates, as well as high industrial energy prices, risk limiting investment in AI infrastructure, particularly in the UK.