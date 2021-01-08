Biden names national security official to oversee global health security

President-elect Joe Biden plans to add a senior national security official to oversee global health security.

This government position was cut by the Trump administration in 2018, two years prior to the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden’s transition team in a statement released today said it would hire former White House national security official Elizabeth Cameron as Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense.

Cameron is currently the Nuclear Threat Initiative’s Vice President for Global Biological Policy and Programs, and a volunteer with the Biden-Harris transition team.

Prior to working on White House National Security Council staff, she served at the Department of Defence.

The Biden team also named a broader set of national security officials.

President-elect Joe Biden said: “These crisis-tested, deeply experienced public servants will work tirelessly to protect the American people and restore America’s leadership in the world.

“They will ensure that the needs of working Americans are front and centre in our national security policymaking, and our country will be better for it.”

This announcement comes after President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory was confirmed by the US Congress late Wednesday night, hours after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.