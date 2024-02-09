Biden: “I’m well-meaning, elderly, and I know what the hell I am doing”

US president Joe Biden hit back at questions about his age and his memory last night following a report by a top lawyer that called him an “elderly man with a poor memory”.

“That is your judgement” he shouted back at a journalist who questioned the president on people expressing concerns about his age.

She continued her question on addressing other Democratic could beat Donald Trump, asking him why does he have to be the nominee, to which he replied “I’m the most qualified person in this country to be the president of the United States.”

“I’m well-meaning and I’m an elderly man and i know what the hell I am doing,” Biden fired back to another reporter questioning his memory.

The president held an unexpected press conference following the publishing of a a report by special counsel Robert Hur, who was investigating Biden’s storage of classified documents.

In his 388-page report, Hur concluded that Biden should not face criminal charges for how he stored classified documents in his home. Biden started off his press conference by stating: “I was pleased to see he reached a firm conclusion that no charges should be brought against me in this case.”

Biden stated that he put up “no roadblocks” and “sought no delays” and was “in fact so determined” to give Hur what he needed, he went forward with a “five hour in-person interview”. He highlighted Hur’s investigation went back 40 years.

However the report did go into detail on concerns on Biden’s memory, including claims that he does not remember what year his son, Beau Biden, passed away.

Biden’s tone was anger, as he said “there’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How the hell dare he raise that.” He added: “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.”

When answering another question he pointed out that “the documents were in a filing cabinet locked or able to be locked in my house” adding they “weren’t out in Mar-a-Lago in a public place,” a notable dig at Donald Trump.

Last year, Trump was indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.