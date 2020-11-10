Biden dubs Trump’s refusal to concede the election 'an embarrassment'

President-elect Joe Biden has described Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election as an “embarrassment”.

Speaking at an event in Delaware this evening, Biden said nothing is going to stop the US transfer of power after his election victory.

Joe Biden secured some 75 million votes in the race for the presidency – the most votes ever cast for a presidential candidate in United States history.

Biden is widely considered to be the next President of America, winning both the popular vote and the most electoral college votes, in doing so securing his place in the White House.

Donald Trump has so far refused to concede the election. Instead he has pedalled falsehoods about wide-scale electoral fraud for which there is no evidence.

Speaking in Delaware Biden said he expects to talk to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in the “not too distant future”.

He said his transition team had started work to flesh out details on how to tackle healthcare and prescription drug cost, and that his administration will protect Americans’ healthcare by building on the Affordable Care Act.