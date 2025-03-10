Betfred Cheltenham Offer – £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets at Betfred

Get £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets at Betfred

*City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

Are you wondering if Betfred, one of the best online betting sites in the industry, offers a new customer promotion for the Cheltenham Festival? Then look no further. In this article, users can learn all about the excellent Betfred Cheltenham promotion and even claim it. This guide will also cover the Cheltenham schedule, tips for maximising Cheltenham bets, and ways to bet on Cheltenham at Betfred.

New customers only. Register with BETFRED50. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission.

Disclaimer: The offers featured in this article were accurate at the time of publication but may change without prior notice.

Online bettors looking to sign up for an online betting site in time for the Cheltenham Festival will be pleased to learn that Betfred offers a generous welcome bonus that can be used at Cheltenham markets. Users who sign up today using the bonus code BETFRED50 and deposit £10 or more can claim £50 in free bets. The qualifying bet must be £10 or more placed via debit card at evens (2.0)+ within 7 days of account creation. The bonus will then be rewarded as five free bets.

There will be 3 Sports Free Bets valued at £10 given in addition to 2 x £10 Acca Free bets. Customers should receive these bets within 10 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Free bets have a 7-day expiry; they will be forfeited if they are not used now. Eligibility and payment exclusions apply, so read the terms and conditions fully before claiming.

How To Join a Cheltenham Betting Site

Now that you have learnt about the Betfred Cheltenham offer, you are probably wondering how to sign up for this great site. We have detailed the steps below.

Click this link. This will take you to the Betfred offer page. Read the terms and conditions. Press the Claim Here button. Complete the account creation process, which will include five main steps: Account, Personal, Contact, Address, and Settings. Read and agree to the policies. Be sure to enter the promo code BETFRED50. Head to the cashier section and deposit £10 or more. Bet this £10 at Evens (2.0)+. Now wait; your free bets should become available within 10 hours.

Common T&Cs of Cheltenham Offers

Below, we have explained some of the key terms and conditions that are attached to most Cheltenham offers, including the current Betfred Welcome Offer.

Minimum Deposit or Bet: This is the minimum amount a user must deposit and or bet in order to claim the promotion. The Betfred Cheltenham offer requires a minimum bet of £10.

This is the minimum amount a user must deposit and or bet in order to claim the promotion. The Betfred Cheltenham offer requires a minimum bet of £10. Expiry: How long users have to claim, use, or meet requirements of a promotion. As a part of the Betfred Cheltenham offer users have 7 days from account creation to claim the bonus and thena further 7 days to use the free bets.

How long users have to claim, use, or meet requirements of a promotion. As a part of the Betfred Cheltenham offer users have 7 days from account creation to claim the bonus and thena further 7 days to use the free bets. Payment Restrictions: These are restrictions which apply to which methods you can use to claim the promotion or to withdraw any winnings from the offer. The Betfred Cheltenham promo restricts customers from using prepaid Visa and Mastercards and any e-wallets to qualify for the promotion.

These are restrictions which apply to which methods you can use to claim the promotion or to withdraw any winnings from the offer. The Betfred Cheltenham promo restricts customers from using prepaid Visa and Mastercards and any e-wallets to qualify for the promotion. Bet Restrictions: This will either apply to the qualifying bet or what bets users can place with their bonus. For example, the Betfred offer requires the qualifying bet to be placed at Evens (2.0) or greater.

This will either apply to the qualifying bet or what bets users can place with their bonus. For example, the Betfred offer requires the qualifying bet to be placed at Evens (2.0) or greater. Eligibility: A condition which will effect who can claim the bonus. For example, all users will have to be 18+ to sign up to any betting site and claim its promotions. Other eligibility includes being a new customer, being from certain countries/reigons. Read the Betfred T&Cs to check the eligibility requirements for their Cheltenham offer.

Ways to Bet On Cheltenham at Betfred

In this section readers can find a handful of ways uses can place bets on Cheltenham at Betfred, keep reading to learn more.

Bet Type: How It Works: Forecast Predict which horses will come 1st and 2nd in the correct order. Tricast Pick three horses to come 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the right order. Faller Insurance This is when the site will return some or all of your bet if your horse falls. Place Only Simply select a horse to place in the selected race. Win Bet Which horse you think will win the race. Each Way Select a horse to place or win the race you have chosen. Extra Places When Betfred pays out extra places in a particular race, typically 4th or 5th.

Top Betfred Features for Cheltenham Betting

There is a huge range of features available at Betfred, many of which help make Betfred a highly enjoyable place for betting on the Cheltenham Festival. Below, we have explained two of our favourite Betfred features and what makes them great for Cheltenham bets.

Tips and Course Info

The first feature we think is worth mentioning is the excellent tips and course info section which is available for most, if not all, horse racing markets available on the site. This feature partners with Racing Post to provide users with expert tips for each race, as well as giving users an easy-to-follow run down of the course being run during the race. This feature allows customers to make more educated wagers, particularly for Cheltenham and also means that users do not need to go out of their way and do a large amount of research before betting.

Best Odds Guaranteed

A best odds guaranteed promotion is one of the most widely sought-after, which is why it is so exciting that Betfred is offering one to users looking to bet on the Cheltenham Festival. This type of offer works by paying out at the best possible odds available for the selected market, whether that is the starting price (SP) or the odds you took when you placed your bet. This offer will only be available at selected markets for the festival, so be sure to read the terms and conditions thoroughly.

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Overview

Tuesday 11th March – Champions Day

Read more Cheltenham Free Bets 2025 – Cheltenham Betting Offers and Free Bets UK

13:20 – The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 14:00 – The My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase 14:40 – The Ultima Handicap Chase 15:20 – The Close Borthers Mares’ Hurdle Race 16:00 – The Unibet Champion Hurdle 16:40 – The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race 17:20 – The National Hunt Novices’ Chase

Wednesday 12th March – Style Wednesday

13:20 – The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race 14:00 – The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase 14:40 – The Coral Cup Hurdle 15:20 – The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase 16:00 – The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase 16:40 – The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup 17:20 – The Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Thursday 13th March – St Patrick’s Thursday

13:20 – The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle 14:00 – The Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase 14:40 – The Pertemps Network Final 15:20 – The Ryanair Steeple Chase 16:00 – The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle 16:40 – The TrustATrader Plate 17:20 – The Fulke Walwyn Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase

Friday 14th March – Gold Cup Day

13:20 – The JCB Triumph Hurdle 14:00 – The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Race 14:40 – The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase 15:20 – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race 16:00 – The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase 16:40 – The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase 17:20 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Guide To Maximising Cheltenham Bets at Betfred

Maximising your Cheltenham betting experience when betting at Betfred is easy. Simply follow the tips listed below.

Look for Cheltenham Offers

The Betfred Cheltenham welcome offer will likely not be the only Cheltenham offer users can claim at the site in time for this exciting event. In fact, the site already has a range of horse racing promotions, which will likely continue to be available in the lead-up to Cheltenham. These include Best Odds Guaranteed, Non-Runner No Bets, and Extra Places. These promos are offered to boost a player’s Cheltenham betting experience, so why not claim them while you can? Be sure to read all terms and conditions.

Do Your Research

Another tip which is worth applying to all horse racing bets you place, Cheltenham or otherwise, it to do your research. By this, we mean that you should look at all the information that would affect the outcome of your selected race or tell yourself what your chosen horse is likely to do in the meeting. Information includes injuries, weather, preferred terrain, performance at previous meetings, success of the jockey, and success of the trainer, among other factors.

Gamble Responsibly

This is a vital tip that should be used when you are engaging in any form of online gambling, especially for the Cheltenham Festival, as it is very easy to get caught up in all the excitement. Users should ensure that they keep an eye on their gambling habits, and one of the best ways to do this is by setting a budget, which, once reached, marks the end of your Cheltenham betting. Be aware of the tools available to you and use them when necessary.

Responsible Gambling

Betfred understands the importance of responsible gambling which is why users will be able to find a range of gambling help tools on the site. Available options include, links to various gambing control authorities, deposit limits, time outs, reality checks, self exclusions, and a self assessment questionnaire.

Do not hesitate to utilise these tools if need, if you are looking for immediate help try the following.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many places is Betfred paying at Cheltenham?

Typically, Betfred will pay up to 5 places during any horse racing event, but this will depend on the race and your chosen bet.

Can I withdraw Cheltenham Free Bet winnings?

Yes. Any winnings you earn from Cheltenham free bets can be withdrawn.

Are free bets the only Cheltenham offer I can claim?

No. Many online betting sites offer alternative Cheltenham offers such as bonus funds, cashback, insurance, best odds guaranteed, and extra places.

Does Betfred offer money-back Cheltenham offers?

Currently, Betfred is offering a Non-Runner No Bet promotion for the Cheltenham Festival 2025.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.