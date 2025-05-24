bet365 Premier League Offer 2025 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

bet365 Premier League Offer 2025

Looking to get the most enjoyment out of the final day of the Premier League 2025? Then why not get your hands on the exciting bet365 welcome offer, which gives new users the chance to claim up to £30 in free bets, which can be used on this exciting market. In this article, readers can learn all about this offer and more about the Premier League schedule, predictions, and more.

In preparation for the final day of the Premier League, bet365 offers an excellent welcome offer, rewarding users with up to £30 in free bets. This offer requires a minimum deposit of £5, but if you want to claim the maximum bet amount of £30, you must deposit £10. The bet365 Premier League offer is only available to new customers at bet365; however, to claim this bonus, the user must make a deposit seven days before claiming. In addition, the offer must be claimed within 30 days of account creation; otherwise, you cannot benefit.

Minimum Bet 💰

£5 Minimum Odds 📈

1/5 (1.20) Expiry ⏳

Seven days Claim Within 🕓

30 Days Restrictions: Tote, Colossus bets, Lotto markets, Fantasy sports, Teasers, and Super Boosts.

Guide to Claiming bet365 Premier League Free Bets

Interested in the bet365 Premier League offer? Follow the steps below to sign up for bet365 and claim the offer.

Using the link provided, head to the bet365 welcome offer page. Read the terms and conditions. Click the Join button. Fill in your personal information and address. Then create login details you will remember. Read the Privacy Policy and agree to the terms and conditions. Find the promotions page and locate the offer. Then follow the steps to claim this promotion. These steps will involve a minimum deposit of £5 at odds of 1/5 or greater. Once your free bets have been credited, navigate the sports markets until you find football. Then find the Premier League betting options and place your wagers.

Important bet365 Premier League Offer T&Cs

The terms and conditions of any bet365 offer, including the Premier League promotion, should be read thoroughly and understood. To help users, we have highlighted the most important terms and conditions.

Qualifying:

A minimum deposit of £5 must be made.

Maximum deposit of £10.

Your chosen payment method must be verified before it can be used.

The deposit must be made seven days prior to claiming the offer.

Must be claimed within 30 days of account creation.

A bet must be placed at odds of 1/5 (2.00) or greater.

Using Bet Credits:

Credits cannot be used on the following: Tote, Colossus bets, Lotto markets, Fantasy sports, Teasers, and Super Boosts.

Will expire after seven days.

Bet credits cannot be used to qualify for Acca Boosts.

What Is The Premier League?

When you talk about the best of UK football, you will always talk about the Premier League. The competition is at the very top of England’s football pyramid, and the very best teams go head to head during a series of 38 games per team, totalling 380 matches, taking place between August and May of the following year.

Teams are placed in the table based on their accumulative points throughout the season; points are awarded as follows: three for a win, one for a draw, and zero for a loss. The bottom three teams are relegated to the Championship for next season’s event.

The Premier League is not the only option for those who enjoy football betting. For more information on these options, check out our list of football betting sites.

Read more Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

An Overview of the Premier League 2025 Final Day

Before claiming the bet365 Premier League offer, knowing what to expect is important. Keep reading to learn more about the 2025 Premier League final day.

2025 Premier League Schedule

The last day of the Premier League will be Sunday, 25th May, and every team will play. Kick off for each game is 4pm. Below are the fixtures for the day.

Bournemouth v Leicester

Fulham v Manchester City

Ipswich v West Ham

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Brighton

Wolves v Brentford

Current Points and Positions

Position & Club Won Drawn Lost Points 1 – Liverpool 25 8 4 83 2 – Arsenal 19 14 4 71 3 – Manchester City 20 8 9 68 4 – Newcastle 20 6 11 66 5 – Chelsea 19 9 9 66 6 – Aston Villa 19 9 9 66 7 – Nottingham Forest 19 8 10 65 8 – Brighton 15 13 9 58 9 – Brentford 16 7 14 55 10 – Fulham 15 9 13 54 11 – Bournemouth 14 11 12 53 12 – Crystal Palace 13 13 11 52 13 – Everton 10 15 12 45 14 – Wolves 12 5 20 41 15 – West Ham 10 10 17 40 16 – Manchester United 10 9 18 39 17 – Tottenham 11 5 21 38 18 – Leicester 6 7 24 25 19 – Ipswich 4 10 23 22 20 – Southampton 2 6 29 12

Predictions and Results

With only one match left to play for each team, Liverpool has already secured itself as champions of this year’s competition, and Arsenal has nailed second place. This means that both teams will go on to compete in the Champions League next year. Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton will all be relegated to the Championship League.

With only three points between third and seventh place, it is anyone’s guess as to which team(s) will just miss their chance at the Champions League. However, while third place isn’t guaranteed to Manchester City, our pundits don’t think it is likely that Pep Guardiola’s side will come out with a loss against Fulham, who currently sit in 10th place on the table. Our predicted outcome is as follows: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Chelsea.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does bet365 offer Premier League free bets?

Yes! Users can claim free bets at bet365 just in time for the Premier League final day.

Are there any other Premier League offers?

Yes, many online bookmakers offer promotions for the Premier League; the Betfred Premier League welcome offer is a great example.

Do I need a promo code to claim the bet365 welcome offer?

No promo code is required to claim the bet365 Premier League welcome bonus.

When is the Premier League final day 2025?

The final day of the Premier League competition 2025 is May 25th.

