Quizzers, your time has come! bet365 is offering the chance to win a share of $5000 Golden Chips by joining in the bet365 Big Quiz Live Trivia game every Thursday! Simply answer true or false and get points for each correct answer; you need just seven for the chance to win a share! You can then use your Golden Chips to play a selection of top games at bet365 Casino.

T&Cs: Access a Live Trivia round via the Live Casino lobby. Earn 100 points for each correct answer and receive an equal share of $5,000 in Golden Chips if you earn 700 or more points in a Live Trivia round. Live Trivia rounds take place at 21:00 GMT every Thursday from 07/08/2025 until 18/12/2025. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

The bet365 Big Quiz Live

Test your knowledge in the ultimate game at bet365 by taking part in the Big Quiz Live Trivia for the chance to win a share of up to $5000 in Golden Chips.

To join in, simply access the live trivia room every Thursday at 9 pm for a general-knowledge themed round of questions. Answer each question ‘true’ or ‘false’ and receive 100 points for each correct answer.

To win a share of the $5000 in Golden Chips, players must get at least seven questions correct to score at least 700 points by the end of the round. But be quick! Any question not answered within the 10-second time limit will not receive any points!

How To Play bet365 Big Quiz Live Trivia

Fancy playing the bet365 Big Quiz Live Trivia game? Below is a how-to guide covering everything from signing up to the rules of the game.

Head to the bet365 Big Quiz Live Trivia game by clicking the link above. Click ‘Join’ and complete the sign up process, entering all of the required information. Complete any account verification processes that are in place. Create a username and password combination to become your login details. Sign in to your account on a Thursday before 9 pm GMT. Access the Live Trivia room via the Live Casino Lobby up to an hour before or at 9 pm. When the quiz starts at 9 pm, answer the questions within 10 seconds with ‘true’ or ‘false’. Get seven by the end of the round to win a share of the $5000 Golden Chips. At the end of the round, receive your equal share of the chips. Accept your Golden Chips by clicking on the pop-up message. Use these within three days on any of the eligible live games.

bet365 Big Quiz Trivia Rules & T&Cs

Before participating in the bet365 Big Quiz Trivia, quizzers should be aware of some important things. We have provided all of the need-to-know information below.

New and eligible customers only.

Access a Live Trivia round via the Live Casino lobby.

Earn 100 points for each correct answer and receive an equal share of $5,000 in Golden Chips if you earn 700 or more points in a Live Trivia round.

If you answer incorrectly or do not answer a question within the 10-second time limit, you will not receive any points for that question.

Live Trivia rounds occur at 21:00 GMT every Thursday from 07/08/2025 until 18/12/2025.

All prizes will be credited as Golden Chips.

You will have three days from receiving your pop-up message to accept your Golden Chips.

Once accepted, chips will be valid for three days.

Golden Chips are $0.10 each and can only be used on eligible live games: Roleta Brasileira, Spin a Win, and Super Mega Ultra.

Other Live Casino Games at bet365

bet365 Roulette

At bet365 Casino, players can access a diverse range of online roulette titles to keep them entertained. Players can choose from European Roulette, American Roulette, and Roulette Pro. The basic way of playing the roulette game remains the same: simply put your chips down on a number of your choice and colour, or a combination of the two, and see where the ball lands to see if you have won. It is one of the most popular casino games to play, both in physical and online casinos, thanks to its simplicity, excellent graphics and immersive features when playing online. There is also the ability to play live dealer variations of roulette for an even more immersive experience.

bet365 All Bet Blackjack

One of the variations of online blackjack available to players at bet365 is All Bets Blackjack. Already one of the most popular casino games of all time, Blackjack involves players aiming to get a card total closer to 21 than the dealer’s, without exceeding 21. Choose from over 12 variations of the popular game at bet365 Casino and enjoy state-of-the-art graphics and fast gameplay throughout. All Bets Blackjack is a popular way to play the game, with an RTP of 99.58% making it a hit among online casino players.

bet365 Baccarat

Popular at online casinos thanks to its simplicity and short game time, baccarat at bet365 includes 10 different titles for players to choose from. Enjoy a classic version of the table game, lightning baccarat, interactive sports-themed versions, and more! All come with stand-out graphics and seamless gameplay, ensuring the best possible experience for players! It is made up of two hands and three betting options. The card values are summed, with 10s and face cards counting as zero. The closest hand of nine wins; if the total exceeds nine, only the last digit is used. Players then bet on the player’s hand, banker’s hand, or a tie.

Live Crazy Time

Another top title at bet365 Casino, Crazy Time, is brought to players by top software provider Evolution Gaming. It involves a spinning wheel with multipliers and exciting bonus rounds and features a live dealer who engages with players throughout. It is a long-standing game on the platform and continues to entertain new and experienced players. It has stunning, bright, and colourful graphics, with seamless gameplay, and is designed for new and experienced online casino players alike, with user-friendly features and instructions.

More Offers Available at bet365

If you enjoyed the bet365 Big Quiz Live Trivia bonus, plenty more offers are available for players at the platform to benefit from.

bet365 Bingo Scratch To Win

For bingo fans and players, the bet365 Bingo Scratch To Win offer allows new players to win daily prizes for getting involved. Simply create an account and log in to bet365 Bingo to grab a free daily scratchcard to win exclusive bet365 prizes, bonuses, and rewards. These can include anything from free bingo tickets and free spins to cash prizes and more. Scratch your card to reveal your prizes and wait to see what you have won!

bet365 10 Days of Free Spins

For fans of online slot games, the bet365 10 Days of Free Spins offer will definitely interest you! Simply create your account at the platform, verify, and make a minimum deposit of at least £10. Once you have met this criteria, pick one of the red, yellow, or blue buttons each day for 10 days at bet365 to win 5, 10, or 20 free spins. Players can claim up to 200 free spins as part of the offer to use across four popular slot games: Book of Horus, Curse of the Bayou, Magic Forge, and Wrath of the Deep.

bet365 Mobile

Players registering with bet365 mobile can also take advantage of several exciting offers at bet365 Casino and sports. Take your pick from a range of options, including claiming free spins with the bet365 10 Days of Free Spins promotion or the bet365 Bingo offer of 100 Free Tickets + 50 Free Spins. Sports bettors can claim up to £30 in free bets when depositing £10 to use across their favourite sports, while there is also the early payout offer, and bet365 Games Prize Matcher bonus for the chance to win prizes!

Responsible Gambling

When playing at bet365 and claiming any promotional offers, practising responsible gambling wherever possible is essential. To achieve this, bettors can set affordable budgets that they know they can adhere to and use timers to track the amount of time spent playing or placing bets.

Players can also utilise various responsible gambling tools at bet365, including setting deposit limits on their account, reality checks, reminders, activity statements, taking time-outs, and applying for self-exclusion should they wish for more time away from their account. Several responsible gambling tools are available for more information, including GamCare, GamStop, and GambleAware, which players can explore and contact for support.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are bet365 Golden Chips?

bet365 Golden Chips are what players can win a share of when taking part in the bet365 Big Quiz Live Trivia game by scoring at least 700 points in a game.

Is the bet365 Big Quiz Live Trivia offer fair?

Yes, the Big Quiz Live Trivia bet365 offer is fair for players and an exciting opportunity to participate in.

Is bet365 safe?

bet365 is a reliable and secure online betting and casino platform licensed by the UKGC.

