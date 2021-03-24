Bermuda adds Heathrow flight to tourism offer as temperatures rise

The prospect of an 8am in Frankfurt or a Friday night stuck in Zurich may not have us that excited about the return of business travel, and Europe’s ongoing vaccination struggles suggest we might not be hitting the beaches of the Costa del Sol as soon as we might like.

But Bermuda – matching business with pleasure – might be worth putting on your radar with new direct flights from Heathrow from the end of this month.

The volcanic islands are only a seven hour flight away from the UK.

Read more: Best of travel: Where to go and what to do in Bermuda

Last year the country offered new ‘extended stay’ visas for remote workers looking to decamp to sunnier climes during ongoing lockdowns across the world.

Authorities hope the Heathrow route will unlock greater demand from the rest of the world, with the west London hub operating as a transfer airport.

Bermudan premier David Burt described the Heathrow flight as a “signature achievement which will provide a foundation to extend Bermuda’s tourism reach into Europe.”

The island will play host to the Sail GP in April and a new St. Regis hotel will open in the summer.

Bermuda has escaped largely unscathed from the Covid-19 pandemic and is continuing its vaccine rollout. The island has put in place a testing regime for arrivals which focuses on identifying positive cases rather than quarantines or hotel restrictions.

A small recent uptick in cases has seen some restrictions put in place, including bars and restaurants being only able to serve outdoors.

But with temperatures averaging more than 22 degrees in April, and only warming up through the summer, that sounds absolutely fine to us…

Read more: Pharaoh-No! Suez Canal blocked by mega container ship