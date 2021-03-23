Suez Canal blocked in both directions by mega container ship

The Suez Canal has been blocked by a giant container ship that is unable to turn around despite several refloating attempts.

Traffic along the waterway in Egypt has reportedly been blocked in both directions for several hours by the 59m-wide Ever Given cargo ship.

Ever Given, built in 2018 and currently sailing under the flag of Panama, is en route to the port of Rotterdam from the Yantian district in China.

It has so far travelled through Taipei and Malaysia, and was set to arrive in the Netherlands port on 31 March, but has been lodged in the Suez Canal for several hours since arriving in the region last night.

Read more: Why widening the Suez Canal might not boost trade between Asia and Europe

A log jam of other cargo ships has built up in the canal on both sides of the Ever Given, according to Vessel Finder.

The Suez Canal, built in 1869 to connect the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, serves as the shortest maritime route from Europe to Asia.

Revenue dipped three per cent during the pandemic last year to $5.61bn, with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi vowing a major overhaul of the centuries-old shipping route.

The Egyptian government in 2015 completed an $8bn expansion of the canal aimed at slashing wait times and luring more ships.

Read more: Criminal case against NatWest tip of £90bn iceberg in ‘money laundering capital of the world’