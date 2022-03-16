Ever Given’s sister vessel runs aground in US a year after Suez Canal incident

Ever Given’s sister vessel Ever Forward ran aground in the US coast of Maryland. (Photo/Planet via Twitter)

Container ship Ever Forward has run aground in the US, almost a year after its sister vessel Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for a week.

The US Coast Guard said today it was initially notified about the incident on Sunday and it has reported the container ship is stuck outside the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland.

The vessel’s owner – Taiwan-based shipping company Evergreen Maritime – said the vessel is stuck outside the canal, not blocking traffic in and out of the port of Baltimore or causing fuel leakages.

“Evergreen is arranging for divers to conduct underwater inspections to confirm any damage to the vessel, and is coordinating with all the concerned parties to refloat the ship as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation by the competent authority.”

The Ever Given made the headlines in March of last year when it became wedged in the Suez Canal and blocked the waterway for six days, creating immense damage to the global supply chain, as the ship blocked up to $10bn worth of cargo a day.