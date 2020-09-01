Bermondsey Street favourites to extend 'eat out' discount through September

The August of discounted dinner may be behind us but the culinary treats will continue into September on Bermondsey Street.

Much-loved restaurants on the foodie stretch, including Angela Hartnett’s Cafe Murano and José Pizarro’s restaurants José and Pizarro, will continue the 50 per cent discount into September on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

French bistro Casse-Croûte, ramen joint Hakata and Italian seafood restaurant Baccala have also joined the scheme.

A number of retailers will also be offering a 20 per cent discount on purchases as the trendy drag seeks to get footfall back up to pre-lockdown levels.

Angela Hartnett of Cafe Murano said: “Bermondsey Street has been a hub of activity for many months, with locals loyally supporting all the Bermondsey restaurants and independent businesses via takeaway and more recently through the Eat Out scheme.

“We’re proud to be a part of this community spirit and hope that by all joining together during September, we can keep momentum going and the street buzzing.”