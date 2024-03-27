Bentley’s chef-patron Richard Corrigan on where he likes to eat out

Richard Corrigan, the owner of Bentley’s, Corrigan’s and Daffodil Mulligan, tells us about his favourite restaurants in London.

Myrtle Restaurant

Anna Haugh knows how to impress with her beautifully refined Irish fare at Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea. Fancy bacon and cabbage, what a beautiful thing! Anna uses the simplest, most sublime ingredients and elevates them, creating something truly delicious. Jerusalem artichokes, kale, potatoes – these earthy treasures are the optimal comfort food. It’s a meal you won’t regret!

Corrigan’s Mayfair

It would be crazy to say I don’t eat at my own restaurants, because I do and I truly love it. Corrigan’s Mayfair is a reflection of everything I love and it feels like home to me. My family and I celebrate St Patrick’s here together every year, kicking things off with a drink in Dickie’s Bar before moving into the Kitchen Library for a very special meal.

Midland Grand

Patrick Powell always gets it right with his cooking and The Midland Grand is no exception. Here he takes some of my favourite classics and adds a depth of flavour to them that is quite remarkable. Take the snail bourguignon, for example, which Patrick adds nduja and guanciale to. What lark! I am yet to try their Sunday lunch but I have heard really wonderful things; it’s on my list!

The Devonshire

I know it is all the hype at the moment but for good reason. Aside from Gibney’s in Shoreditch, of course, there’s nowhere better in London for a pint of Guinness. When I am in central, I like to pop in to catch up with my old friend, founder Oisin Rogers, over a pint of the black stuff, before heading into the dining room for a glorious set menu of langoustine/prawn cocktail, skirt steak and chips and, finally, a nice sticky toffee pudding. It’s perfect in its simplicity.

Caravel

I love this spot. It can be hard to find tranquillity in London, but you can find it at Caravel; a restaurant on a barge, floating serenely on Regent’s Canal. The potato rosti topped with creme fraiche and caviar is just a big smile in a snack and don’t get me started on the prawn toast. There is a reason it remains on the menu – it is fragrant and moreish, especially with the warm heat of the chilli jam. I have said it before and I will say it again, Lorcan Spiteri is a chef with some serious talent – watch this space!