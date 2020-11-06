Luxury carmaker Bentley has committed to switching to a fully electric vehicle line by 2030 with the aim of being an “end-to-end carbon neutral organisation”.

Following the introduction of the first electric model in 2024, the carmaker has said it will only offer plug-in hybrid and electric models within its 2026 range. By 2030 this will change to battery vehicles only.

The transition, which will see Bentley retire its 12-cylinder petrol engines, will see the carmaker reinvent itself as a “global leader in sustainable luxury mobility”.

Bentley will launch two new plug-in hybrids in 2021, joining the existing Bentayga Hybrid, as part of a previous commitment to offer a PHEV version of every model by 2023.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bentley Motors, said: “Since 1919, Bentley has defined luxury grand touring. Being at the forefront of progress is part of our DNA – the original Bentley boys were pioneers and leaders. Now, as we look Beyond100, we will continue to lead by reinventing the company and becoming the world’s benchmark luxury car business.

“Driving this change includes, and also goes beyond our products, delivering a paradigm shift throughout our business, with credibility, authenticity, and integrity. Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100 year old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury.”

The Volkswagen-owned company also said it would also work on improving its production facility in Crewe. By the end of this year, all suppliers “will have passed a sustainability audit, verifying their sustainability credentials”. And by the end of 2025 it intends to reduce Crewe’s environmental impact by focusing on energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

The new sustainability commitment does not come without cost. Hallmark told Sky News that the commitment would cost £3bn over the next seven years, a huge amount for the carmaker which announced 1,000 job cuts due to the pandemic.

Bentley confirmed a “voluntary release programme” in June blaming “significant effects” on its short-term financial outlook and did not rule out further cuts in the future.

However in its most recent statement the carmaker said the figure had been reduced to 800 employees and said its cost and investment structure had placed it in a position “to achieve a positive financial performance for the full year”.