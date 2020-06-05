Coronavirus: Luxury car brand Bentley to cut up to 1,000 jobs

Bentley today confirmed plans to cut up to 1,000 jobs in the UK as the coronavirus crisis takes its toll on the car industry.

The luxury car manufacturer, which employs 4,200 people, blamed “significant effects on the short-term financial outlook” and warned it could not rule out further cuts in the future.

The Volkswagen-owned company said it was launching a “voluntary release programme” for almost a quarter of its workforce and was consulting with staff over redundancy offers based on length of service, age and salary.

“To make career transitions easier, Bentley is also providing financial support towards career guidance for all colleagues that choose to pursue a new professional direction,” Bentley said in a statement.

“In the interest of protecting Bentley through this immediate crisis, avoiding any further reductions in colleague numbers, and securing the company’s future, Bentley is looking for as many as 1,000 colleagues to accept these terms. However, Bentley cannot rule out future compulsory redundancies.”

The cuts, first reported by the BBC, highlight the ongoing impact of coronavirus on the sector even as Bentley has resumed production at its Crewe factory.

Rival luxury car brand Aston Martin yesterday said it would slash 500 jobs to help mitigate rising costs.

Industry figures released yesterday showed UK car sales suffered their worst May performance since 1952 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.