Bentley Continental GT Speed is most powerful one yet

Bentley has revealed the new, fourth-generation Continental GT Speed. The luxurious grand tourer swaps a W12 engine for a V8 boosted by plug-in hybrid technology.

However, while the cylinder-count in the new Continental GT Speed has dereased, power and performance have both ramped up.

In fact, the one-two punch of a 4.0-litre V8 engine and an electric motor make this the most powerful road-going Bentley ever sold.

Bentley will also launch both body styles – the Continental GT Speed coupe and GTC convertible – together for the first time.

The Bentley Continental GT: Outgunning the old W12

Bentley has already announced the big numbers for the new hybrid powertrain, including a headline-grabbing power output of 782hp.

The 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine produces 600hp on its own, with a 25.9kWh battery pack feeding the 190hp electric motor. Still more impressive is a peak torque figure of 738lb ft, an 11 percent increase versus the W12.

With an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an electronic limited-slip differential, the 2024 Continental GT Speed can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds.

Top speed is a heady 208mph, and Bentley has already set an unofficial ‘underwater speed record’ in the world’s deepest tunnel.

The first hybrid Bentley Continental GT

Huge performance is only half the story with the new Continental GT Speed, as the plug-in hybrid tech also delivers major efficiency gains.

In the official WLTP test, the GT Speed returns CO2 emissions of just 29g/km, helped by its ability to cover 50 miles on battery power alone.

Multiple performance modes, including a fully electric setting, help the driver to deploy this power effectively. Replenishing the Continental GT Speed’s battery takes two hours and 45 minutes when connected to a fast-charging device.

The extra hardware does impact the Bentley’s weight, though. The new hybrid tips the scales at 2,459kg in coupe guise, compared with 2,273kg for the outgoing W12 version.

Inspired by coachbuilt Bentleys

While its powertrain grabs much of the attention, the Continental GT Speed also debuts a new design language for Bentley’s popular coupe and convertible.

Inspiration comes from the coachbuilt Batur and Bacalar models. A single headlight is used on either side; the first time a production Bentley has featured such a setup since 1959.

A ‘horizontal eyebrow’ cuts through each headlight, featuring a deep crystal effect and 120 separate LEDs. At the rear, new tail lights are more prominent, with the boot lid now incorporating a pop-up spoiler.

Mood lighting in 30 colours, an optional 2,200W Naim audio system and a new, precision-made quilt pattern for the seats are highlights of the interior.

Green with envy yet?

To mark the launch of the new Continental GT Speed, Bentley has introduced new paint colours to the extensive range already available.

Tourmaline Green (seen here) will be the car’s signature hue, with Gravity Grey leather now available for the cabin. The latter can be chosen with matching exterior paint, said to reveal a copper effect in direct sunlight.

Delving into Bentley’s near-endless range of personalisation options will add to the Continental GT Speed’s price tag, which starts from £236,600 in the UK. Deliveries of the first completed cars are expected in the third quarter of 2024.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research