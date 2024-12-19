Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Behind the Scenes with Lisa O’Rahilly: Ten Trinity Square’s General Manager



Q: To start, can you tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up at Ten Trinity Square Members Club?

Lisa: “The short version! I’m Irish, and I’ve spent over 25 years globe-trotting with Four Seasons, calling three continents home—Australia, the US, Europe—and even spending a few adventurous months in Russia. I landed back in the UK in 2016 as Director of Events, ready to help reopen this iconic building. Fast forward to late 2019, when my events expertise lured me into joining the Club—just in time for the pandemic to shake things up. What a journey it’s been!”

Q: What makes Ten Trinity stand out from other venues in the City of London?

Lisa: “We’re more than just a club—we’re your safe, comfortable haven in the heart of the city. A place where personal touches meet exclusivity, and every experience is tailored just for you. Whether you’re here for business, leisure, or simply a change of scenery, you’ll find beautifully designed spaces, a fine dining restaurant, and curated events that range from wine tastings to inspiring networking nights. But what truly makes us special is our sense of community and our unwavering commitment to making every member feel valued, heard, and right at home.”

Q: The concept of a private members club can be intriguing to many. Could you explain what benefits members receive by joining?

Lisa: “Membership opens the door to a world of exclusivity, where every corner feels like it’s made just for you. Think private meeting rooms for big ideas, a fine dining restaurant to indulge your taste buds, a bar where expert mixologists work their magic, and a stunning lounge perfect for unwinding. But it doesn’t stop there—we host regular events and social gatherings that spark new connections and fresh ideas. Best of all? Members love the chance to meet like-minded people, whether it’s fellow professionals or those who share their passions. It’s not just access; it’s belonging.”

Q: What is your favourite food and beverage item that you have to offer at the club?

Lisa: My favourite drinks are the smoothness of a Guinness and the bittersweet charm of a

Negroni—cheers to loving both. My favourite dish is the filled Pappardelle, Aubergine Parmigiana, Smoked Provola Cheese, Parmesan Fondue, and Basil Pesto—because when comfort, smokiness, and a touch of Italian flair come together like this, how could it not be my favorite right now.

Q: What has been your highlight event this year that was hosted at Ten Trinity Square? Lisa: “I don’t have a standout event this year—my favourites are the unplanned nights. Wandering

through the Club bar, spotting familiar faces, and letting casual chats transform into unforgettable

nights? That’s the real magic of our Private Club”

Q: Looking ahead, what are some exciting developments or plans for the club in 2025?

Lisa: “Strengthening the bond with our members is at the heart of everything we do. We’re all about deepening connections, growing our community, and building on the incredible foundations that make our club the vibrant haven it is today. Together, we’ll keep shaping a place where every experience feels personal, and every moment feels unforgettable! We’re excited to reopen our doors for 2025 on Monday, January 6th, and look forward to another thrilling year as we welcome new members to the club!”



Ten Trinity Square Private Members Club remains a distinctive destination for those seeking luxury, connection, and a place to truly belong. For more information on membership, events, or to schedule a tour, please visit Become a Member Ten Trinity Square Private Members’ Club London