Beauty to make Waves in Sha Tin’s season-opening feature

Beauty Waves won three of his five starts last season

THE SEVEN-week summer-break is finally over for horse racing enthusiasts in Hong Kong.

Racing action resumes at Sha Tin on Sunday, with a highly-competitive 10-race programme, featuring the £370,000 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup (6.50am), a handicap over six furlongs.

All eyes will be on potential sprinting sensation Ka Ying Rising, a winner of five of his seven starts as well as picking up the ‘Most Improved Performer’ accolade – following a rating rise of 59 pounds –during his first season in the territory.

According to trainer David Hayes, this contest will be his launchpad for Group One glory, and includes his ultimate aim, the LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint on International Day in December.

Saddled with a welter-burden of 135 pounds, and giving weight of between four to 20 pounds to his nine rivals, may not be easy, especially as no horse has carried top-weight to victory in the history of the race.

Ka Ying Rising however, gave his supporters reasons to be optimistic, after hitting the line strongly in a five-furlong trial last Saturday, with his jockey Zac Purton sitting motionless.

It is hard to look beyond him, and he will probably win, but at the prevailing odds it might pay to look somewhere else.

The Pierre Ng-trained BEAUTY WAVES has caught the eye after returning to the track in the past month looking a much-improved performer, and seems mentally and physically stronger after also winning a recent trial.

He ended last season on a high, when lowering the colours of highly-rated and talented Call Me Glorious, and is likely to improve again. At the odds, he could be an attractive each-way play.

Finally keep an eye on the weather. Super-Typhoon Yagi has been drenching the city over the past couple of days and is not likely to go away until Sunday evening.

What surface conditions are likely to be at Sha Tin is anyone’s guess, but it’s definitely a factor worth keeping an eye on.

POINTERS

Beauty Waves (e/w) 6.50am Sha Tin