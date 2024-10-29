Be Content with Frankie aboard Breeder’s Cup hope

Frankie Dettori rides Content for Aidan O’Brien in the Filly and Mare Turf at Del Mar.

SATURDAY is a truly international day of top-class racing with the Breeders’ Cup taking place in Del Mar, California.

City Of Troy is the star attraction at the meeting as he attempts to become the first European-trained horse to win the Grade One Breeders’ Cup Classic (9:41pm) on dirt since 1993.

However, I’m not convinced Aidan O’Brien’s Derby winner is going to pull it off, as he’s never raced on the surface and the conditions of the race will be nothing like he’s experienced in his career.

Fierceness is expected to give him the most to think about, but I’d worry about his wide draw, and I think SIERRA LEONE is worth a shot.

Chad Brown’s representative has been admirably consistent all year, placing in the Kentucky Derby, Belmont, Jim Dandy and Travers Stakes.

He’ll need a strong pace to run at, but I think he could get that as the US contingent aim to outpace City Of Troy early, and at around 12/1 he rates as an each-way bet.

While City Of Troy doesn’t float my boat in the Classic, there is another Ballydoyle inmate that’s caught my attention in CONTENT in the Grade One Filly and Mare Turf (10.25pm).

She’s already a top-level winner from August’s Yorkshire Oaks, where she defeated Classic winner You Got To Me, despite pulling Ryan Moore’s arms out all the way.

A return to form is required after two poor runs most recently, but quick ground over this mile-and-three-furlong course will be perfect for her, as will be the booking of California-based legend Frankie Dettori.

Cinderella’s Dream looks a worthy adversary for Charlie Appleby, but I think Content’s best could be too good for her, and she’s value at 6/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Sierra Leone e/w 9.41pm Del Mar

Content e/w 10.25pm Del Mar