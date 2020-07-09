BBC to scrap free TV licence for over-75s from August

The BBC is going ahead with plans to axe free TV licences for over-75 year-olds from August, after a two month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3m households will be asked to start paying the £157.50 annual fee from 1 August, the BBC announced today. Households that receive Pension Credit will still be eligible for the free licence.

It comes after more than two months of deliberation over the decision, which was pushed back during the lockdown. The BBC was originally due to scrap the free licence on 1 June, and said the delay has cost the broadcaster £35m a month.

It had previously warned that continuing the free licence fee for over-75s would cost The BBC up to £1bn each year, and would lead to “unprecedented closures” of services.

The broadcaster last week announced it will slash 450 jobs from its BBC News England team and will axe its long-running Inside Out show as part of plans to shore up an extra £25m by 2022.

The BBC said seven of the 20 presenters on 6.30pm regional TV bulletins will be cut, and some local radio shows will be axed.

Clare Sumner, the BBC’s director of policy, told a Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) committee that it was a “tough period” for the broadcaster, made worse by unforeseen cancellations to its filming schedule during the pandemic.