BBC ‘faces existential threat’ as it slashes 450 jobs

The BBC has been warned it is facing an “existential threat” after the broadcaster announced it will cut roughly 450 jobs.



The corporation today said it will slash the roles from its news output as it looks to save £80m by 2022 and counteract declining viewing figures.



The cuts are set to impact Newsnight, which will produce fewer films, and radio station 5 Live. The BBC also confirmed the closure of the Victoria Derbyshire show and cuts to the World Service.



As part of the restructuring, the broadcaster’s newsroom will be reorganised on a so-called story-led model, focusing on stories rather than the platform through which they are delivered.



In a statement the corporation said this was designed to reduce duplication and to ensure its output was delivered across a range of platforms.

Fran Unsworth, director of news and current affairs, told staff there would also be an increased focus on digital news, including an updated version of the BBC News app.



However, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) warned the cuts amounted to an “existential threat to the BBC at the same time the corporation faces an ideological attack from the heart of government”.



Boris Johnson’s government is exploring plans to decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee, while ministers have also been told to boycott the broadcaster’s flagship Today programme on Radio 4.



“Against this backdrop, the BBC’s very existence is being threatened with public service broadcasting under unprecedented threat,” said NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet.



“The government should be supporting and properly resourcing the corporation – an organisation that wields significant soft power across the globe – instead of indulging in ideological retribution.”



The cuts come as the BBC begins the hunt for a successor to Tony Hall, who will step down as director general this summer.