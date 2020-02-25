Bayern Munich have been revived under caretaker boss Hans-Dieter Flick as they prepare to face Chelsea

On Bayern Munich’s last visit to England, nearly five months ago, they dismantled Tottenham 7-2 in north London.

Chelsea will be hoping to avoid a similar fate when they welcome the German champions to Stamford Bridge tonight but, worryingly, that was Bayern amid a relative slump; since then, they have rediscovered their mojo.

Just 33 days after that crushing victory over Spurs, head coach Niko Kovac left Bayern by mutual consent after his side stumbled to a 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, leaving them with just five wins from their opening 10 league games.

Up stepped assistant Hans-Dieter Flick in a temporary capacity that was then extended until the end of the season following three straight victories, including a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The 54-year-old, who made more than 100 appearances for Bayern in the late 1980s and was an assistant coach under Joachim Low when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, has steered them back to the top of the Bundesliga and they remain in the hunt for the treble.

Hans-Dieter Flick took over from Niko Kovac

Bayern are now unbeaten in 11 games and have rediscovered the goal-scoring prowess that has led them to seven successive league titles.

Chelsea stand between them and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, and while Flick is frustrated at progress regarding a new contract, according to German media, advancing in Europe will only help his case for permament promotion.

Flipped a switch

The versatile David Alaba says Flick has “flipped a switch” to turn their fortunes around and one of the managers changes has been to deploy the Austria captain at centre-back alongside Jerome Boateng.

An idea initially trialled by Kovac due to injuries, Flick has used it more consistently and Alaba has become an integral part of a set-up that has four clean sheets in the last seven league games.

David Alaba says Flick has ‘flipped a switch’

At full-back Flick has settled on France international Benjamin Pavard and Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies – a significant statement given £72m summer signing Lucas Hernandez can also play at left-back.

Further forward Flick has been more decisive in his line-up, too, bringing Thomas Muller back from the periphery.

Muller magic

The languid German has revived his career lately, playing in a No10 role behind the ever-clinical Robert Lewandowski, and instead of Phillipe Coutinho, whose woes since leaving Liverpool continue.

Muller matched his highest number of assists in a single season with a 14th in the league against Cologne this month and the 30-year-old has bagged nine goals in all competitions.

His contribution, along with those of Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, who have been directly involved in 25 and 10 goals respectively, has alleviated some of the reliance on Lewandowski.

Flick’s favouring of tried and trusted personnel ahead of Coutinho and Ivan Perisic has seen Bayern rediscover their form in front of goal, scoring at least three in nine of their last 11 matches.

That rejuvenated attacking threat, even since putting seven past Hugo Lloris, will be of major concern to Chelsea, who have conceded six in their last three league games.

Despite Saturday’s win over Spurs, Frank Lampard’s side have been notably poor at home this season and Bayern will hope to capitalise tonight in the form of precious away goals.

Bayern have already put one London side to the sword so far this European campaign and used to regularly tear Arsenal apart at this stage of the Champions League. Chelsea have been warned.