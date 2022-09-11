Barrister fined £500 over ‘inappropriate and offensive’ tweets

A barrister has been fined £500 for using an anonymous Twitter account to put out a series of “inappropriate and offensive tweets.”

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) fined Anthony Daniel Bennett £500 over his use of the Twitter handle “@arrytuttle” to send a series of offensive tweets about fellow barrister Adam Wagner.

Bennett, used the @arrytuttle Twitter account to direct a series of tweets towards his former colleague, accusing him of being a “lying propagandist” amid clashes over allegations of antisemitism in the Labour party.

Bennet and Wagner had previously worked together in Doughty Street Chambers before Bennett was forced to leave following the discovery of his links to the @arrytuttle Twitter handle.

The @arrytuttle pseudonym is reportedly a reference to Robert De Niro’s character Harry Tuttle in the 1985 film Brazil.

Wagner, via Twitter, previously accused Bennett of using the @arrytuttle Twitter profile to wage a “campaign of anonymous abuse and harassment against me and others involved in the Labour antisemitism scandal”.

Wagner later said he was “shocked” to discover Bennett’s links to the profile “because he is a fellow barrister and a member of my chambers – and Jewish”.

Bennett was later subject to a libel lawsuit brought forward by Countdown star Rachel Riley, blogger David Collier, and actress Tracy-Ann Oberman over his alleged use of the @arrytuttle Twitter handle.

Bennett and Wagner have been approached for comment.