Barcelona set to turn to Xavi after sacking Koeman

Barcelona are expected to appoint Xavi Hernandez as their new manager after sacking Ronald Koeman last night.

Xavi attained legendary status as a Barcelona player, coming through the club’s academy before helping them become Europe’s best team.

The 41-year-old is currently manager of Qatari side Al Sadd but is believed to be the No1 target to take over at Camp Nou.

Xavi had previously been linked with the Barcelona job only to apparently decline, but he is thought to be more inclined to accept now.

Former Holland, Everton and Southampton boss Koeman was fired on Wednesday night after Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano that leaves them ninth in the Spanish top division.

“FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach,” the club said.

“The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

“Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

“FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career.”