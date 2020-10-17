Barbican Theatre to reopen with The Ghost Light, a mystery production for audiences of one

The Barbican Theatre will reopen next month with The Ghost Light a show performed for audiences of just one guest and up to five of their friends.

The theme of new show The Ghost Light, the first production at the Barbican Theatre in seven months, will remain a mystery until audience members take their seats, and will be different for each person who experiences it.

The theatre says the 30 minute production could be “anything from comedy to drama or dance to poetry… It could be rowdy or reflective, grand or intimate, classic or contemporary. The audience will only know once they’ve taken their seats.”

Performers will include Marc Almond, Inua Ellams, Christopher Green, Ursula Martinez and Maxine Peake.

The title of the production is a reference to the single light always left on at empty theatres – especially over lockdown – kept burning “to appease ghosts”.

The Barbican reopened its Art Gallery on 13 July, followed by The Curve on 11 August.

• The Ghost Light will run from 24 November–5 December, with tickets priced at £15.