How to make the most of the last pre-lockdown days, from a US election party pack to a prohibition jazz night

During any other year, this would have been among the busiest weeks of the social calendar. Halloween parties would have spilled into US election parties, which would have led into Bonfire night, and before you know it, the weekend is upon you again. Instead, we have the bleak prospect of yet another lockdown.

But try not to despair – here are a few ways to make the best of the upcoming week, from boozy election kits to DIY bonfire night kits delivered direct to your door.

Election Party

Lockdown means you might not be able to stay up all night with your politics nerd mates, but at least you and those in your household can order the Dirty Bones all-American burger kit delivery to watch as the votes pour in to those all-important swing states.

With Florida and Arizona – seen by many analysts as potential election-winners – not likely to be counted until at least Wednesday, you can eat, drink and be merry without worrying too much about what you’re missing on the small screen.

The all-American burger kit comes with patties including the DIY Mac Daddy – layered with cheesy macaroni for that authentic American artery-filling experience. You’ll also find the ingredients to mix some classic cocktails and classic American red cups from which to drink them.

• A Classic Burger Kit starts at £25 – go to dirty-bones.myshopify.com for more information.

Last night before lockdown celebration

If you want to bow out in socially-distanced style before we’re all confined to our homes and offices for a month of lockdown, you should head down to M Restaurant in Victoria, where they are hosting a special Last Night of Liberty Supper. For just £70 you can enjoy live jazz, prohibition style cocktails, a 4-course meal including a selection of M’s prime Argentinian cuts.

Go to M mrestaurants.co.uk to book.

Bonfire Night

Remember, remember the 5th of November… Or, honestly, don’t bother because there’s not much going on this year thanks to lockdown. The big fireworks displays that usually terrify pets across the capital are all cancelled, including Battersea Park Fireworks, Southwark’s Fireworks Night, Crystal Palace Fireworks and Victoria Park fireworks.

Sales of fireworks to individuals, however, have soared, with fans of loud bangs and colourful flashes sure to be sated by simply gazing into the sky on Thursday evening.