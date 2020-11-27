Can I go to the theatre in Tier 2? Yes – here are the top December shows

Few industries have been as badly hit by Covid restrictions as the theatre. Not have they had to shut for two lockdowns, but social distancing means most productions, already run on the thinnest of margins, are now loss-making operations.

Throw in the uncertainty over what lies ahead, which is at odds with the long lead-times and upfront investment involved in running a theatre production, and it’s a miracle that there any theatres left, let alone ones that are staging productions through December.

Many theatres have decided to keep their powder dry – it will be sad to miss this year’s Young Vic festive production – and others are running one off events, such as the festive concert taking place at the Donmar on 16 December.

Others have decided to take their offering online, including the Lyric Hammersmith, which will host Online: Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas, which will allow you to “Join Santa as he awakes from a dream of sun, sea and sand only to find it is the busiest day of the year: Christmas Eve.” As it’s a pre-recorded production, you can tune in any time between 9-24 December to get your festive fix.

Even more impressive, however, are the theatres that are bringing full productions to bear, despite the slings and arrows of coronavirus. Here are some that we’re particularly looking forward to next month.

Dick Whittington at National Theatre

A Christmas Carol at Old Vic

Nine Lessons and Carols: Stories for a Long Winter at Almeida

Pantoland at London Palladium

A Christmas Carol at Bridge Theatre

Les Mis at Sondheim Theatre

The Dumb Waiter at Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre

The Dumb Waiter (3 Dec – 16 Jan)

Harold Pinter’s iconic masterpiece originally premiered as part of Hampstead Theatre’s first ever season in 1960. Sixty years on, the brilliantly twisted comedy returns home. Unmissable is an overused phrase, but I think it may well apply here. Book here.

Old Vic

A Christmas Carol (Dec 12 – 24)

If you’re in the market for something a little more festive, the Old Vic is putting on A Christmas Carol. Matthew Warchus’ well received production of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol returns, starring Andrew Lincoln as Ebenezer Scrooge. It will also be broadcast online if you’re unable to make it in person. Book here.

Bridge Theatre

A Christmas Carol (3 Dec- 16 Jan)

If one production of A Christmas Carol isn’t enough for you, check out the Bridge Theatre’s version devised and directed by Nicholas Hytner. It will star Simon Russell Beale, Patsy Ferran and Eben Figueiredo, making it a sure-fire hit. Book here.

Almeida

Nine Lessons and Carols: Stories for a Long Winter (3 Dec – 9 Jan)

The Almeida rarely fails to bring a little experimental magic to its stage, and this production, entitled Nine Lessons and Carols: Stories for a Long Winter, will no doubt live up to that billing. The Almeida says it’s “Not a Corona play. This is a play about connection and isolation, about lighting a candle to see us through the longest night, about what we hold on to when we cannot hold each other.” Book tickets here.

Sondheim Theatre

Les Miserables – The Staged Concert (5 Dec – 31 Jan)

The show must go on – and few shows have the staying power of Les Mis. If you’re in the market for a big Theatre Experience before year’s end, this could well be the one for you. Book here.

The London Palladium

Pantoland at The Palladium (12 Dec – 3 Jan)

For a proper, traditional, camp-as-a-row-of-tents panto, Pantoland at the palladium is for you. With a cast of stars including Julian Clary, Elaine Paige and Nigel Havers, expect enough innuendos and double entendres to sink a battleship. Book here.

National Theatre

Dick Whittington (11 Dec – 23 Jan)

Last but never least, the National Theatre is presenting Jude Christian and Cariad Lloyd’s “hilarious and heartfelt” version of Dick Whittington, first staged at Lyric Hammersmith in 2018. A hit then, it’s exactly the tonic we all need after this rotten year. Book here.