Banned: The full list of countries that have banned UK travellers

The new mutant strain of Covid-19 which is said to be spreading widely in the UK has seen a number of countries crack down on British arrivals.
The French decision to block the border has caused chaos at UK ports, but many other countries have made similar decisions.
The full list:
France
India
Italy
Belgium
Netherlands
Spain
Hong Kong
Republic of Ireland
Finland
Switzerland
Estonia
Latvia
Lithuania
Bulgaria
Romania
Croatia
Canada
Turkey
Iran
Israel
Saudi Arabia
El Salvador
Argentina
Chile
Kuwait
Morocco
This list is getting longer and will be updated…