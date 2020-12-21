Banned: The full list of countries that have banned UK travellers

The new mutant strain of Covid-19 which is said to be spreading widely in the UK has seen a number of countries crack down on British arrivals.

The French decision to block the border has caused chaos at UK ports, but many other countries have made similar decisions.

The full list:

France

India

Italy

Belgium

Netherlands

Spain

Hong Kong

Republic of Ireland

Finland

Switzerland

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Bulgaria

Romania

Croatia

Canada

Turkey

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

El Salvador

Argentina

Chile

Kuwait

Morocco

This list is getting longer and will be updated…