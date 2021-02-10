Bank of England's Alex Brazier steps down from Financial Policy Committee

The Bank of England’s executive director for financial stability strategy is stepping down to take a career break.

Alex Brazier has worked at the bank for two decades and served as former Governor Mervyn King’s principal private secretary.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been very lucky to have worked with such an incredibly talented group of people,

including closely with three Governors,” Brazier said. “But after more than 20 years at the Bank, I am excited to be taking the opportunity to seek new challenges and broaden my career.”

He will not seek another term on the Financial Policy Committee when it expires on 31 March.