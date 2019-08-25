Bank Holiday Monday set to be hottest on record

London is set to bask in another heatwave this bank holiday weekend as temperatures are expected to reach 33 Degrees Celsius.

The news is good for revelers planning to hit Notting Hill Carnival, which starts today and will continue into Monday.

The mercury is expected to reach highs of 33 Degrees Celsius today and 32 Degrees Celsius on Monday, which is set to be the hottest day of the holiday weekend nationally.

Bookmaker Paddy Power has made it odds of 1/20 – a 95 per cent chance – that the bank holiday Monday will be the hottest yet, beating a record of 28.2 Degrees Celsius in 2017.

Paddy Power has predicted odds-on at 3/1 that temperatures will reach highs of 35 or more, while it’s odds on of 1/5 that Britain will enjoy hotter temperatures than Ibiza.

A Paddy Power spokesperson said: “It’s the last long weekend before Christmas, but by the looks of things it’ll be more BBQ than DIY.

“Bank holiday Monday is odds-on to be the hottest on record, and we’re expecting it to be hotter than Ibiza. Who needs Ocean Beach when you’ve got the beer garden, anyway?”