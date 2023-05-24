Bank bombshell: Competition watchdog finds traders at five banks shared intel on UK bond sales

Five banks are under investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority

Traders at five of the world’s biggest banks shared “commercially sensitive” data related to the purchase and sale of UK government bonds in Bloomberg terminal chats, the UK’s competition watchdog has provisionally found.

A “small number” of staff at Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada shared information which, the competition watchdog says, could have “denied the full benefits of competition” to sellers of UK gilts – and taxpayers.

Deutsche Bank reported their involvement to the CMA, with the activity occurring between the years of 2009 and 2013.

Citi then also applied for leniency as part of the CMA’s investigation, effectively admitting to wrongdoing.

As such Deutsche will not be fined, and Citi’s will be mitigated, if the CMA’s ongoing probe makes a firm decision.

HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada have not admitted any wrongdoing. At this stage, no assumption should be made that any of the banks have broken the law.

The contact is said to relate to the sale of gilts by the UK Debt Management Office via auctions on behalf of HM Treasury, the subsequent buying and selling of gilts and gilt asset swaps, and buy-back auctions of gilts by the Bank of England.

Michael Grenfell, Executive Director of Enforcement at the CMA, said: “Our provisional decision has found that, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, 5 global banks broke competition law by taking part in a series of one-to-one online exchanges of competitively sensitive information on pricing and other aspects of their trading strategies on UK bonds. This could have denied taxpayers, pension savers and financial institutions the benefits of full competition for these products, including the minimisation of borrowing costs.”