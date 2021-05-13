Balfour Beatty names broadcast boss Lord Allen as new chair

Infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty this morning announced that businessman and broadcaster Lord Charles Allen would become its next chairman.

The FTSE 250 firm said that Allen, a former chief executive of ITV and Granada, would take over as chair in July.

Read more: BT ramps up broadband target to 25m homes by end of 2026

A Labour peer, Allen has also been chairman of ISS and EMI Group, as well as chief advisor to the Home Office.

Current chair Philip Aiken said: “I am pleased to welcome Charles Allen to Balfour Beatty. He brings to our Board a wealth of experience of international companies, a range of sectors and Government.”

“It has been a privilege to be part of Balfour Beatty over the last six years of significant progress. I wish all those who work with and for the Group the very best for its continued success.”

Lord Allen said: “It is a good time to be joining Balfour Beatty, there are significant opportunities for the company to continue to develop in its chosen markets.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board and the management team to continue to create and deliver value to all stakeholders.”

Read more: Hargreaves Lansdown assets grow to £133bn in strong start to the year

The firm also said that its earnings-based businesses were on track to deliver underlying profit from operations of £172m for 2021, in line with 2019.

Balfour Beatty said that its order book stood at £15.7bn at the end of March. It added that it was well placed to continue its growth in its core construction divisions.