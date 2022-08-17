Profits climb for Balfour Beatty as order book remains strong

Balfour Beatty is expected to deliver growth in 2022.

Construction firm Balfour Beatty posted a 10 per cent increase in the order book in the first half of the year to £17.7bn, showing the ongoing momentum in the sector despite inflationary pressures.

The company, which specialises in construction services, support services and infrastructure investment, posted a 42 per cent increase in underlying profit from operations at £85m, compared to £60m in 2021.

There was also a 68 per cent increase in underlying basic EPS at 12.9p per share, up from 7.7 pence per share last year.

Because of this rising momentum, the Balfour board said it has upgraded expectations for the full year.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: “With the Group well-positioned to capitalise on the growing infrastructure market, underpinned by its unique capability and balance sheet strength, the upgrade to the full year performance gives the Board further confidence in future capital returns.”