Chicken bakes unavailable as Greggs affected by supply chain disruption

Bakery chain Greggs is the latest operation to be hit by supply issues after it confirmed shortages of its popular chicken bakes.

The food outlet has been affected by shortages of chicken-based products, Gregg’s confirmed to PoliticsHome.

It is the latest operation to struggle with items being off the menu after chicken restaurant Nando’s was forced to temporarily close 50 venues last week because of poultry supply issues.

Trade bodies have called for Government intervention on a major shortage of lorry drivers, with an estimated shortfall of around 90,000 HGV drivers.

Greggs confirmed a small number of products had been impacted by the supply chain disruption including chicken a chicken bake and chargrill chicken oval bite.

However, it said its wide-ranging menu meant it had been able to mitigate the impact for customers.

Steve Murrells, chief executive of the Co-operative Group, has warned that the current food shortages are at a “worse level” than he has ever seen.

The supermarket has significantly reduced its range of some products to help serve customers, Murrells told the Times newspaper.

He said the disruption had arisen from “Brexit and issues caused by Covid”, and the retailer is retraining staff as lorry drivers to help fill vacant roles.