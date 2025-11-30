Badging isn’t dead: In defence of a sports marketing fundamental

Lucozade's presence in football shows the value of effective badging

Sports marketing may have come a long way but let’s stop pretending that brand badging doesn’t matter, says Matt Riches.

In modern sports marketing “badging” has become a dirty word, seen as outdated, inefficient, maybe even lazy.

“This isn’t a badging exercise,” has become the opening gambit to many a sales pitch. But in the rush to rewrite the rules of sponsorship, are we at risk of discarding one of its most powerful marketing principles: being seen?

To be clear, criticism of badging isn’t baseless. For years, some sponsors and rights holders have treated visibility as a box-ticking exercise; a logo here, a board there, and not much else. That kind of execution was never strategic and fails when it’s generic, too cluttered, or disconnected from the experience.

To unlock greater value, visibility paired with engagement will be more effective. But dismissing visibility entirely misses the point. It ignores how brands actually work in the minds of consumers.

Marketing science tells us that mental availability – being one of the first brands people think of when they’re ready to buy – is built through repeated, distinctive exposure in relevant contexts. Sport is one of the richest contexts we have. It’s emotional, high-attention and culturally resonant.

Take Lucozade’s long-standing presence in football. That’s not just a logo, it’s a brand being visible in the heart of the action; that badging exercise is the foundation of the story.

Or Heineken in Formula 1, where consistent branding across trackside, broadcast and digital channels builds premium equity, familiarity and trust.

Or Utilita Energy’s sponsorship of UK football clubs, which shows how regional visibility can drive recognition and relevance at a national scale. None of these brands sit on branding presence alone, clearly, but they also recognise its role.

Visibility and engagement aren’t opposites in sports marketing

When a brand is seen consistently in moments of passion and pride, it’s doing more than badging; it’s embedding itself in memory and meaning.

Of course, the industry is right to push for deeper engagement. Storytelling, content, activation and community initiatives matter and are where value beyond is found.

But we shouldn’t fall into the trap of thinking visibility and engagement are opposites. The best sponsorships do both; they reach wide and connect deep. Not every brand can afford front-of-shirt placement or headline activations. That’s fine.

What matters is that the association is visible enough to be remembered and experienced. Because if people don’t see the connection, how can it build memory, emotion or sales?

Sport remains one of the few arenas where brands can reach millions of emotionally engaged people in real time, across TV, social media, live events and beyond. That’s not something to devalue. It’s something to build on, especially as sport enjoys a cultural and commercial boom.

So yes, badging alone isn’t a sophisticated strategy. But neither is content without reach, or product without distribution. The play is integration: visibility as a foundation, activation as the amplifier.

Let’s stop pretending the brand badge doesn’t matter. It does and in the ever-evolving game of sports marketing, the fundamentals still win championships.

Matt Riches is a sports marketing professional and member of the Sports Business Syndicate.