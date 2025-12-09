Back Bowman and Helene to Breeze past their rivals

Helene Feeling (centre) won the Group Three January Cup earlier this year.

STARS have aligned for the Danny Shum-trained HELENE FEELING to run a huge race at attractive odds in the Wong Nai Chung Handicap (2.55pm) over nine furlongs.

The Shum stable are on-fire at present, with half-a-dozen winners in the last fortnight and they will be looking forward to saddling global superstar Romantic Warrior in the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup on Sunday.

Helene Feeling has taken some time to reach peak fitness after the summer break and still looked far from fully fit when a close-up fourth behind rival Speed Dragon in October.

Since then, the son of Sioux Nation has come on by leaps and bounds in both his track work and particularly his trials and will now strip in prime condition.

His body weight in fact is similar to when he won the Group Three January Cup over the course and distance, and he also races off an identical handicap mark.

The icing on the cake has to be jockey Hugh Bowman getting the call to ride, having ridden a double at Sha Tin last Sunday and with winners at four of the last five meetings.

With the inside gate one, a perfect spot for a trouble-free journey, he has everything going for him and can prove too good for the likes of Johannes Brahms, Huge Wave and principle threat The Boom Box.

Earlier on the card, Hugh Bowman may have already tasted success aboard talented SILVERY BREEZE in the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship Handicap (1.40pm) over the extended mile.

The race looks set to play perfectly to his profile and he can be another winner for the David Eustace stable.

POINTERS

Silvery Breeze 1.40pm Happy Valley

Helene Feeling 2.55pm Happy Valley