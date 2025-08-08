Baby Reindeer maker falls to a loss after Netflix smash hit wears off

Jessica Gunning poses with the Supporting Actress Award for ‘Baby Reindeer’ inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The production company behind Baby Reindeer has fallen into the red as its earnings were slashed in the aftermath of the Netflix smash hit.

Clerkenwell Films has posted a pre-tax loss of £1.5m for the year to 31 March, 2025, down from a pre-tax profit of £2.7m in the prior 12 months.

New accounts filed with Companies House also show its turnover was cut from £6m to £1.9m over the same period.

Baby Reindeer was released on Netflix in April 2024 and generated huge viewing numbers and critical acclaim.

As well as Baby Reindeer, Clerkenwell Films’ work includes The End of the F***ing World, Somewhere Boy, Cheaters, The Dig, Truelove, Misfits and Lovesick.

It is currently working on The Death of Bunny Munro and Alice and Steve.

London-based Clerkenwell Films was founded in 1998 by producer Murray Ferguson and actor John Hannah.

Since 2021, the company has been fully owned by BBC Studios.

Baby Reindeer maker faces tough TV market

The results for the Baby Reindeer maker come after City AM reported that losses had ballooned at the production giant behind the likes of The Traitors, Race Across the World and Gogglebox as its revenue slumped by almost £100m.

All3Media has reported a pre-tax loss of £113.5m for 2024, after also posting a loss of £27.8m in 2023.

Accounts filed with Companies House also show the group’s revenue fell from £995.1m to £895.9m over the same 12-month period.

All3Media said its revenue fell because of “softer demand in a challenging market”.

Last month, City AM also reported that a company run by the new co-producer of the James Bond franchise entered the red ahead of starting work on the new Harry Potter TV series.

London-based Heyday Television fell to a pre-tax loss of £2.8m in 2024 after it made a pre-tax profit of £281,000 in 2023.

Its turnover also fell sharply from £45.4m to £18.5m.

However Voltage TV, which like the maker of Baby Reindeer is also owned by BBC Studios, has reported a spike in its turnover for its latest financial year.

The company, which is behind the likes of Inside the Factory, posted a turnover of £14.2m for the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, up from the £8.9m it achieved in its prior financial year.

The firm’s pre-tax profit also jumped from £905,415 to £2.5m over the same period.