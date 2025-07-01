BBC-owned Inside the Factory maker rakes in millions

Paddy McGuiness helps to front Inside the Factory. (Image: BBC/Voltage TV/Michael Rees)

Turnover has spiked at the production company behind the likes of Inside the Factory which was taken over by the BBC in 2022, it has been revealed.

Voltage TV has posted a turnover of £14.2m for the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, up from the £8.9m it achieved in its prior financial year.

New accounts filed with Companies House have also revealed that the firm’s pre-tax profit jumped from £905,415 to £2.5m over the same period.

Voltage TV, which was founded in 2013 by Sanjay Singhal and Steve Nam, is also behind Tempting Fortune, Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job and DNA Journey.

BBC Studios took full ownership of the business in November 2022 in a move which bought out the minority stake in Voltage that C4 Growth Fund had held since 2015.

Inside the Factory maker part of BBC empire

A commercial subsidiary of the wider national broadcaster, BBC Studios’ portfolio also includes Baby Cow, Boffola Pictures, Clerkenwell Films, Expectation Entertainment, Firebird Pictures, House Productions, Lookout Point, Moonage Pictures, Sid Gentle Films Ltd and Various Artists Limited.

For its 2023/24 financial year, BBC Studios reported a revenue of £1.8bn and profits of more than £200m.

Its latest financial results are expected to be published in the coming weeks.

The results for Voltage TV come after City AM reported in June that losses have continued at the production company behind the likes of Amazon’s UK Premier League coverage and Question Time for the BBC after its turnover was slashed by £70m over two years.

Tinopolis Group reported a pre-tax loss of £21.1m for the 12 months to 30 September, 2024, having also posted a loss of £29.9m in the prior year.

The last time the group made a pre-tax profit was the £2.8m it achieved in the year to 30 September, 2022.

Accounts filed with Companies House also show its turnover declined from £219.5m to £167.3m.