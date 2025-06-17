Losses continue at maker of BBC Question Time as jobs shed

Fiona Bruce has been the presenter of Question Time since January 2019. Credit BBC.

Losses have continued at the production company behind the likes of Amazon’s UK Premier League coverage and Question Time for the BBC after its turnover was slashed by £70m over two years.

Tinopolis Group has reported a pre-tax loss of £21.1m for the 12 months to 30 September, 2024, having also posted a loss of £29.9m in the prior year.

The last time the group made a pre-tax profit was the £2.8m it achieved in the year to 30 September, 2022.

New accounts filed with Companies House also show its turnover declined from £219.5m to £167.3m.

The reduction comes after the group’s turnover stood at £235.9m in the 12 months to the end of September 2022.

The group’s programme revenue fell from £200.9m to £149.4m in the year while its distribution revenue dipped from £15.2m to £14.9m. Its digital revenue also fell slightly from £3.4m to £3m.

In the year the group’s headcount was also cut from 478 to 395.

The number of people it had employed as of 30 September, 2022, was 529.

Question Time maker blames economic headwinds

A statement signed off by the board said: “The linear television advertising spend in our major markets has been negatively impacted by the global macro-economic environment, with all broadcasters reducing their content spend in the year.

“That, coupled with widespread corporate restructuring in the US among the large media groups, including the streamers, together with the actors and writers strike, has resulted in a lower group turnover in the year.”

Tinopolis Group’s 13 production companies include the likes of Daybreak Pictures, Fiction Factory Films, Magical Elves, Mentorn, Pioneer Productions, Sunset+Vine and Video Arts.

Founded by chairman Ron Jones in Wales in 1990, the group has production bases in Cardiff, Llanelli and Glasgow.

Its other shows include American Ninja Warrior, Top Chef, Traffic Cops and Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.