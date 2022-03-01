BA’s owner IAG commits to 40 per cent female management by 2025

British Airways’ owner IAG has pledged to have 40 per cent of women in senior management positions by 2025. (Photo/Pixabay)

British Airways’ (BA) owner IAG extendeded today its gender equality commitments, pledging to reach a 40 per cent female management target by 2025.

While female representation on the group’s board stands currently at 42 per cent, since 2021 women have occupied a 33 per cent of all senior management positions in the company.

The new target aligns IAG with recommendations made in February’s FTSE Women Leaders Review, which encourages FTSE350 firms to have at least one woman in the chair or senior independent role on the board as well as one woman appointed either chief executive of finance director.

“We have made great progress in increasing female representation in recent years as part of a robust approach to diversity and inclusion,” said IAG’s chief executive Luis Gallego. “Having achieved our previous target for 2025 in 2021, we are extending our ambition to 40 per cent of senior management roles held by women in the same time frame.”

To foster a more inclusive environment, IAG said to have implemented a series of initiatives, including a review of its recruitment process and the set up of mentoring schemes.