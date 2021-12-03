BA first airline to use sustainable fuels from next year

BA has struck a deal with energy company Phillips 66 to use sustainable aviation fuels on its flights from 2022.(Getty Images)

British Airways (BA) will become the world’s first airline to use sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) produced on a commercial scale in the UK for its flights starting from 2022.

The carrier entered yesterday a multi-year supply agreement with US energy company Phillips 66 to use SAFs produced at the Humber refinery, the company’s factory in north Lincolnshire. Phillips 66 will deliver its SAF supply – obtained from sustainable waste feedstock – via an existing pipeline that feeds directly into UK airports.

To achieve its pledges by 2050, BA is expected to purchase the equivalent for 700 net-zero flights between London and New York, reducing its emissions by 100,000 tonnes.

“This agreement marks another important step on our journey to net zero carbon emissions and forms part of our commitment, as part of International Airlines Group, to power 10 per cent of flights with SAF by 2030,” said BA’s chief executive Sean Doyle.

“The UK has the resources and capabilities to be a global leader in the development of SAF and scaling up the production of SAF requires a truly collaborative approach between industry and government.”

Matt Finch, UK policy manager at Transport & Environment, said the deal was “great to see.”

“To achieve the UK’s net zero targets in 2050, 100 per cent of jet fuel supplied by then will have to be SAF,” he said. “In effect this will end the era of fossil-fuelled flight and as part of its jet zero strategy, the government should commit to that this year.”

BA’s deal is part of a bigger plan by the airline’s parent company IAG, which is investing $400m over the next 20 years for the development of SAF.