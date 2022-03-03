Aviation software company Sabre cuts ties with Russia’s Aeroflot following Ukraine invasion

Aviation software company Sabre announced today it has cut ties with Russian airline Aeroflot following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Texas-based group said it has terminated its distribution agreement, removing Aeroflot’s content from its global distribution system – which is used by global travel agencies and websites to book and service flight reservations.

“We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia,” said Sabre’s chief executive Sean Menke.

“From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts.”

The company’s decision come as day after the US closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, following in the footsteps of allies such as the EU, Canada and the UK.

The UK Government doubled down on sanctions today, as it targeted Russian aviation and airspace industry, City A.M. reported.

The measures will deny access to the global insurance and reinsurance market.

“Through Lloyd’s and the London Market, the UK is a world leader in these sectors of the global insurance market. In taking such action, the UK is demonstrating its commitment to apply severe economic sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the government said in a statement.